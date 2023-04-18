Supreme Court moved for dismissal of Arif Alvi from president’s office

President Dr. Arif Alvi addresses the inauguration ceremony of Federal Insurance Ombudsmans regional office on March 21, 2023. — APP

Petitioner contends President Alvi attached to a political party and is 'biased'.

President refused to approve legislation at request of chairman of political party.

Dr Alvi not 'fit' for office for refusal to fulfil constitutional duties.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday to dismiss President Arif Alvi from office, alleging that the president is no longer “eligible for the post”.

The plea has been filed by Chaudhry Muhammad Imtiaz — a civilian — and named the president a party to the petition.

The petitioner has maintained that President Alvi is no longer eligible for the post and that the apex court should remove the incumbent from the post immediately.

He added that President Alvi is attached to a political party and is biased.

The petition contended the president’s refusal to approve the government's legislation at the request of the chairman of a political party, referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

It further added that he did not approve the Supreme Court Procedural Bill sent by Parliament, and the President also refused to sign the NAB Amendment Bill and the Islamabad Local Government Act.

The petition states that the president's refusal to fulfil his constitutional duties shows that he is not fit for the office of the president, so he should be dismissed.

Last month, the apex court fixed petitions filed for disqualifying the president. A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, took up the petition seeking the disqualification of Alvi under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The petitions were later dismissed.