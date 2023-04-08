 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Nausheen Yusuf

President Arif Alvi returns bill curtailing CJP powers

By
Nausheen Yusuf

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

President Arif Alvi. —APP/File
President Arif Alvi. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday returned the bill curtailing the chief justice's powers with a request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity.

The president returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 for reconsideration to the parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation. 

The bill was approved by both houses of the parliament last month and sent to the president for assent amid a deepening political and constitutional crisis in the country over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Alvi said that he thought it fit and proper to return the bill, in accordance with the Constitution, with the request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity (if assailed in the Court of Law).

— This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

More From Pakistan:

‘TTP uses US arms left behind in Afghanistan for terrorism in Pakistan’

‘TTP uses US arms left behind in Afghanistan for terrorism in Pakistan’
Court sends PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur to jail on judicial remand

Court sends PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur to jail on judicial remand
Govt demands 'controversial' Chief Justice Bandial's resignation

Govt demands 'controversial' Chief Justice Bandial's resignation
Suo motu on Punjab, KP elections was dismissed by 4 to 3: Justice Athar Minallah

Suo motu on Punjab, KP elections was dismissed by 4 to 3: Justice Athar Minallah
Youm-e-Ali: Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 12

Youm-e-Ali: Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 12
Meeting on polls among PDM, PTI, establishment 'ideal' situation: Fawad

Meeting on polls among PDM, PTI, establishment 'ideal' situation: Fawad
Imran Khan booked for putting 'families of army officers at risk'

Imran Khan booked for putting 'families of army officers at risk'
NSC announces all-out anti-terror operation ‘with new resolve’

NSC announces all-out anti-terror operation ‘with new resolve’
CAA sacks 300 janitors amid protests for permanent employment

CAA sacks 300 janitors amid protests for permanent employment
Security forces apprehend outlawed Baloch National Army founder in intelligence operation video

Security forces apprehend outlawed Baloch National Army founder in intelligence operation
Faisal Subzwari reveals MQM-P was forced to rejoin Imran Khan govt video

Faisal Subzwari reveals MQM-P was forced to rejoin Imran Khan govt
Altaf Hussain says UK court’s properties case decision unfair, facts not considered

Altaf Hussain says UK court’s properties case decision unfair, facts not considered