President Arif Alvi returns bill curtailing CJP powers

President Arif Alvi. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday returned the bill curtailing the chief justice's powers with a request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity.

The president returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 for reconsideration to the parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.

The bill was approved by both houses of the parliament last month and sent to the president for assent amid a deepening political and constitutional crisis in the country over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Alvi said that he thought it fit and proper to return the bill, in accordance with the Constitution, with the request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity (if assailed in the Court of Law).



— This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.