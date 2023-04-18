Shahid Afridi, Ali Zafar pledge support to kickboxer Agha Kaleem

Agha Kaleem (Left) and Ali Zafar. — Twitter/@AghaKickboxer

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and musician Ali Zafar have recently announced their support for world kickboxing champion Agha Kaleem, who having failed to gather sponsors in his profession despite his spectacular achievements and numerous medals, was forced to sell parathas (fried bread) at a local tea stall in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Kaleem shared a video with Ali, in which the singer affirms his support for the kickboxing champion.

Calling Kaleem a “fighter” and a “champion”, Ali pledged his support for the athlete and said: “Pakistan needs heroes like you.”

Similarly, Afridi reshared a video of Kaleem on the microblogging platform in which the latter can be seen making parathas.

Afridi too declared that he would support Kaleem.

“We are fully ready to take this responsibility and help you reach milestones in your career inshaAllah. Please reach out to @SAFoundationN and @megastarsleague that has been created for this purpose — I have alerted both teams. They will connect you to the tools you need.”

Recently, Geo Super did an exclusive interview with Kaleem — who hails from Quetta — in which the kickboxer shared his plight and grievances.

“I have been the all-Karachi champion 10 times, Wushu champion three times, Muay Thai champion twice and national champion three times,” Kaleem said.

Recounting his success at the Asian Nomad MMA Championship in Kazakhstan in October last year, he said that he needed money to visit the host country.

“I work at a tea stall, how was I to afford the Rs300,000 trip? No one in the country was willing to support me, it was someone from outside that helped me,” he said.

He further shared that he had spent 4 days at the airport, subsiding only on water, almonds and dates.

“I ended up being late and they put me in the category above my own. I still knocked him out in 20 seconds.”

Kaleem further lamented that despite his achievements, he had no support and was forced to work at the tea stall.

“I’ve been to four international competitions since, what am I supposed to do — keep asking for money?”

Kaleem shared that it was embarrassing to constantly have to ask people to sport him. “It feels like begging.”

However, the kickboxer shared that the feeling of pride he had when he won those competitions and raising Pakistan’s flag is what keeps him going.



