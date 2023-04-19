 
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Waqas Alam Angaria

Ailing elephant Noor Jehan's condition continues to deteriorate

By
Waqas Alam Angaria

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

African elephant Noor Jehan, 17, who is unwell, rests on a sand pile, at a zoo in Karachi in this undated photo. — APP/File
Seventeen-year-old ailing elephant Noor Jehan's condition continues to deteriorate despite the efforts being made by the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws, Geo News reported Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, the zoo administration has banned the entry of non-technical staff including the media from entering the zoo. Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman imposed a ban till the elephant's condition improves on the instructions provided by Four Paws. 

The zoo gets crowded due to the non-technical staff which creates hindrance in work and the ailing mammal also gets distressed, said the administration citing Four Paws. 

Four Paws shared the latest update on ailing elephant Noor Jehan, saying they are continuing to work with the on-site team and doing everything possible to ease her suffering. 

"We are heartbroken to see that Noor Jehan’s health is still not improving, but please know that we are continuing to work with the on-site team who are doing everything possible to ease her suffering," said Four Paws. 

Dr Rahman recently formed a nine-member committee for taking care of Noor Jehan of Karachi Zoo.

The members of the committee will submit their suggestions and recommendations regarding the well-being and welfare of the elephant to the administrator for the animal's treatment.

