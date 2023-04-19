 
Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Justin Bieber slammed after Frank Ocean post for not defending Hailey Bieber

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Justin Bieber was caught dozing off during Frank Ocean’s controversial Coachella set on Sunday, April 16th, 2023.

For his first live performance in six years, not only was Pink + White singer was an hour late to the stage, but he also played a majority of the set sitting down and with his back to the crowd. Moreover, he skipped a lot of the fan-favourite songs and he was also caught merely lip-syncing at some points.

And finally, he abruptly wrapped his set after less than his scheduled 90 minutes to comply with curfew restrictions.

However, the Peaches singer rushed to the defence of Ocean, 35, on Instagram writing that he was “blown away” by the singer’s Coachella performance. He added that Ocean’s “artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail” and that he was “deeply moved.”

Apparently, Bieber was so inspired by the set that it made him “want to keep going and get better as an artist” as he praised his pal for continuing to “set the bar high.”

However, the Love Yourself crooner drew ire from many fans after his IG post, as he was criticised for remaining tight-lipped amid Hailey Bieber’s ongoing feud with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.


