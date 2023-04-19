Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is set to release on April 21

Pooja Hedge shares Salman Khan's reaction when she used to call him 'bhai' on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Pooja revealed that she used to call him bhai as everyone around the world calls him that. It came out in a natural capacity.

"In the beginning when I had just met him, I called him bhai. That’s because everyone calls him that. But it’s a very natural tendency to call him bhai as the whole world calls him so. In the film, everyone calls him bhaijaan. So, we played on that in a comic way. My character doesn’t want to call him bhai and she keeps making these mistakes. People have liked that and they’re finding it funny", added Pooja.

When asked about Salman's reaction over the same, the actress said that he started calling her ma'am in return.

"Now, I call him SK because he has asked me to. He told me that I can call him Salman too but I can’t! At one point, I called him Salman sir but he started calling me ma’am. I told him not to do that. Now, we’ve settled at SK."

This is going to be the first time Khan and Hedge are going to collaborate in a project together. Recently, the duo launched the trailer of their upcoming action-packed film at a big event along with the other star cast of the film.

Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill among others. The film is slated to release on April 21, reports Pinkvilla.