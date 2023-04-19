 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Kajol gives 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' feels to fans in latest media appearnace

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released in 1998

Kajol was recently spotted reliving Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in latest outfit of the day.

Recently, the actress was captured by the paparazzi wearing white shalwar kurta along with red chunni dupatta. She also donned a pair of cool sunglasses along with her outfit.

Her look brought back fans memories from Karan Johar's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in which she played the character of a lively girl named Anjali.

Picture credits: Viral Bhayani
Picture credits: Viral Bhayani


Picture credits: Viral Bhayani
Picture credits: Viral Bhayani


Fans can't stop gushing over her pictures of her latest public appearance that have been circulating on social media. They have been showering love on Kajol. One fan wrote: “Kuch kuch hota hai feels" while another wrote: “Anjali from kuch kuch hota".

Kajol's evergreen film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was one of the hit films of the 90s. All the characters from the film are still remembered and loved even today. It also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sana Saeed and Salman Khan in vital roles.

The plot revolved around two best friends from college Rahul and Anjali. After Rahul's wife Tina passes away, their daughter aims at bringing his father and her true love Anjali back together.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in crime-mystery series The Good Wife. The show is set to stream on digital platform Disney+Hotstar soon, reports News18. 

More From Showbiz:

Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts

Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts
Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports

Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports
Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures

Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures
Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours

Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours
Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair

Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair
Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views

Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views
Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager
'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours
Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics

Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics
Shah Rukh Khan or Alia-Ranbir: Who will open 'Koffee With Karan 8'?

Shah Rukh Khan or Alia-Ranbir: Who will open 'Koffee With Karan 8'?
Manoj Bajpayee shares hilarious incident of his 'first international flight'

Manoj Bajpayee shares hilarious incident of his 'first international flight'
Saif Ali Khan all set to collaborate with 'RRR' star JR NTR in 'NTR30'

Saif Ali Khan all set to collaborate with 'RRR' star JR NTR in 'NTR30'