Two minors arrested over Alabama shooting that killed four

DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Mourners attend a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville following last night´s mass shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on April 16, 2023, in Dadeville, Alabama.—AFP

WASHINGTON: Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with killing over Sweet 16 birthday party shooting in a small Alabama town that killed four and 32 injured people, Alabama police said.

The weekend brutality in the tight-knit neighbourhood of Dadeville in the US South was only one of the numerous mass shootings in recent days to haunt a nation that is rife with guns and records tens of thousands of shooting deaths every year. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspects as Ty Reik McCullough, 17 and Travis McCullough, 16. The teenagers were captured after three days of probing and manhunts. The police said they were each charged with four counts of “reckless murder.”