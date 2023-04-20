Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement

Woody Harrelson has recently responded to Matthew McConaughey’s recent revelation that the two could be half-brothers.



During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Woody shared his reaction to the statement made by his longtime friend and True Detective co-star.

“Well, I'll just say there is some voracity to that thought,” said the 61-year-old.

The actor continued, “We were in Greece, we were watching the US team win the World Cup. I mentioned something about regrets, and I said, ‘Ah, it's odd that my father had no regrets’.”

Earlier, Matthew told an anecdote about how his mother, Mary McCabe, opened up that she’d been familiar with Woody’s father in the past.

“I've known Mom Mc [Mary McCabe] a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew... your father’,” recalled the actor,

Woody pointed out that the emphasis on the word “knew” and the pause afterwards gave both actors the reason about the nature of Mary’s relationship with Woody’s father.

“It was the ellipsis I found a little troubling, or interesting,” noted the actor.

When host of the show asked, “How would you describe that pause?”

It is pertinent to mention that Mary was “on sabbatical from her relationship with Dallas Buyers Club star’s father, Jim McConaughey, nine months before Matthew was born.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Woody is going to reunite with Matthew for new Apple TV+ comedy Brother From Another Mother.