 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement
Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement

Woody Harrelson has recently responded to Matthew McConaughey’s recent revelation that the two could be half-brothers.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Woody shared his reaction to the statement made by his longtime friend and True Detective co-star.

“Well, I'll just say there is some voracity to that thought,” said the 61-year-old.

The actor continued, “We were in Greece, we were watching the US team win the World Cup. I mentioned something about regrets, and I said, ‘Ah, it's odd that my father had no regrets’.”

Earlier, Matthew told an anecdote about how his mother, Mary McCabe, opened up that she’d been familiar with Woody’s father in the past.

“I've known Mom Mc [Mary McCabe] a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew... your father’,” recalled the actor,

Woody pointed out that the emphasis on the word “knew” and the pause afterwards gave both actors the reason about the nature of Mary’s relationship with Woody’s father.

“It was the ellipsis I found a little troubling, or interesting,” noted the actor.

When host of the show asked, “How would you describe that pause?”

It is pertinent to mention that Mary was “on sabbatical from her relationship with Dallas Buyers Club star’s father, Jim McConaughey, nine months before Matthew was born.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Woody is going to reunite with Matthew for new Apple TV+ comedy Brother From Another Mother.

More From Entertainment:

Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl

Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl
Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again

Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again
Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'

Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'
Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'
Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39 video

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'
Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'

Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'
How Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins feel about their many siblings video

How Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins feel about their many siblings
Mandy Moore’s husband watches ‘A Walk to Remember’ first time

Mandy Moore’s husband watches ‘A Walk to Remember’ first time