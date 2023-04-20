Janelle James on why she feels ‘insult’ to be compared to Abbot Elementary character

Thursday Apr 20, 2023
Janelle James has recently explained why she doesn’t like to be compared to her Abbott Elementary character.
In a new interview with Variety magazine, James, who features as principal Ava Coleman on ABC’s Emmy-winning mockumentary, revealed why she wanted “people to see” her “outside of the character of Ava”
“I am not Ava; I am acting,” said James.
The actress stated, “I’m not ashamed to be Ava, but when people say, ‘You’re just like your character,’ that’s an insult.”
“I’m doing a lot of work to bring this (expletive) to life,” remarked James.
Interestingly, two seasons into Abbott Elementary, James still doesn’t consider herself wealthy. However, the actress is debt-free.
“I bought my mom an expensive blender, not a house,” disclosed James.
Although the actress has been doing so much work, she’s declined some big offers.
James mentioned, “I turn down so much offers. I could be so much richer than I am right now.”
“I only do what I want,” she added.
For the unversed, Abbot Elementary has been hit since its January 2022 debut and won three Emmy awards at last year’s ceremony.