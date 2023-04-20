BTS’ Suga releases MV teaser for his solo title track

'D-Day' is set to come out on April 21st along with his first-ever solo documentary

K-pop group BTS’ Suga has released a music video teaser for his upcoming lead track Haegeum. The song will be a part of his new solo comeback named D-Day, which is the third volume in his Agust D series.

The teaser shows the rapper walking down a street, leading a group of people after which he ends up in a scuffle with blood splattering across his face. He also came out with a set of gritty concept photos for the comeback.

The album will have a total of ten songs including a collaboration with his bandmate J-Hope for the song Huh?! and the song Snooze which will feature Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung.

Some of the other tracks include Life Goes On, Amygdala, SDL, Interlude: Dawn and more. D-Day is set to come out on April 21st along with his first-ever solo documentary.