world
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Representational image. — AFP/File
Representational image. — AFP/File

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Friday (tomorrow) as the Shawwal moon has been sighted in the kingdom.

The kingdom’s Supreme Court confirmed the report, saying that the Shawwal moon was spotted in Tamir area on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) moon-sighting committee also confirmed that the first day of Eid ul Fitr will fall tomorrow (April 21).

Following the sighting of the new moon today, Qatar officially announced that Eid ul Fitr would be celebrated on Friday (tomorrow).

The Shawwal moon was also sighted in the Philippines, Brunei and other countries today.

However, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Japan and Philippines have officially announced to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Saturday as the new moon was not sighted in the countries.

