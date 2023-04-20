 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

BuzzFeed shuts down news division

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

The newsroom of BuzzFeed News. — Reuters/File
The newsroom of BuzzFeed News. — Reuters/File

BuzzFeed News — the Pulitzer Prize-winning news division of BuzzFeed.com — will be shut down as part of a new round of layoffs that will reduce the company's workforce by around 15%, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti announced Thursday.

In a memo to staff shared with The Verge, Peretti stated that while layoffs will occur across nearly every division, the company can no longer afford to sustain BuzzFeed News as a separate entity. 

Instead, the company will concentrate on HuffPost, which it acquired in 2020, as its news brand because it is "profitable with a loyal direct front page audience."

BuzzFeed and HuffPost will both offer "a number of select roles" to BuzzFeed News staff. Despite loving BuzzFeed News' work and mission, Peretti confessed to having "overinvested" in it and being slow to acknowledge that major platforms wouldn't provide the necessary distribution or financial support to sustain premium, free journalism tailored for social media.

BuzzFeed News won a Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for its reporting on China's detention of hundreds of thousands of Muslims.

Peretti cited numerous challenges that the company has faced in recent years, including the pandemic, a shrinking SPAC market, a technological recession, a struggling economy, a declining stock market, and shifting audience and platform trends, to explain the reason for the changes being made.

"Dealing with all of these obstacles simultaneously is why we've had to make tough choices to cut more jobs and reduce expenses," Peretti stated.

BuzzFeed has been grappling with platform changes for some time. The company has also been experimenting with AI-generated articles, such as quizzes and travel guides. In December, the company laid off 12% of its workforce.

"Hi all. I am writing to announce some difficult news. We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15% today across our Business, Content, Tech and Admin teams, and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News. Additionally, we are proposing headcount reductions in some international markets," Peretti's memo started.

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: SpaceX launch video shows rocket explosion video

WATCH: SpaceX launch video shows rocket explosion
Snapchat introduces ChatGPT-like powerful tool free for all users

Snapchat introduces ChatGPT-like powerful tool free for all users
Nadra launches 'Nadir', joining global league of biometric identification technology providers

Nadra launches 'Nadir', joining global league of biometric identification technology providers
Twitter to play significant role in elections, says Elon Musk

Twitter to play significant role in elections, says Elon Musk
Dark web: Veteran hacker reveals inside stories

Dark web: Veteran hacker reveals inside stories
OpenAI trained ChatGPT to lie: Elon Musk video

OpenAI trained ChatGPT to lie: Elon Musk
Apple opens first store in Mumbai, set to launch second in Delhi

Apple opens first store in Mumbai, set to launch second in Delhi
Exploring Mars: NASA Ingenuity helicopter flying over desert video

Exploring Mars: NASA Ingenuity helicopter flying over desert
WhatsApp opposes bill seeking to break end-to-end encryption on private messages

WhatsApp opposes bill seeking to break end-to-end encryption on private messages
How to see hybrid solar eclipse on April 20?

How to see hybrid solar eclipse on April 20?
Mystery of spirals over Alaska sky 'solved'

Mystery of spirals over Alaska sky 'solved'
CEO Sundar Pichai warns threats to jobs, fake news as challenges from AI

CEO Sundar Pichai warns threats to jobs, fake news as challenges from AI