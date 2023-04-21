 
Earth Day to be observed globally tomorrow

A general view shows almost dried up Lake Zicksee near Sankt Andrae, as another heatwave is predicted for parts of the country, in Austria, August 12, 2022. — Reuters
In a bid to create awareness among the masses about the importance of taking care of our planet, Earth Day will be observed on Saturday (tomorrow) across the globe including Pakistan.

The United Nations calls the event ‘International Mother Earth Day’.

Earth Day is usually celebrated with outdoor performances, where individuals or groups perform acts of service to Earth.

Typical ways of observing Earth Day include planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs for recycling, and conservation and using recyclable containers for snacks and lunches.

Some people are encouraged to sign petitions to governments, calling for stronger or immediate action to stop global warming and reverse environmental destruction. Television stations frequently air programs dealing with environmental issues.

The April 22 Earth Day, founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson, was first organised in 1970 to promote ecology and respect for life on the planet as well as to encourage awareness of the growing problems of air, water, and soil pollution.

Some people prefer to observe Earth Day around the time of the March equinox. In 1978, American anthropologist Margaret Mead added her support for the equinox Earth Day, founded by John McConnell. She stated that the selection of the March Equinox for Earth Day made planetary observance of a shared event possible.

