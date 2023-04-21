 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Earth Day 2023: Here's what you need to know

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

A representational image of the Earth. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of the Earth. — Unsplash/File

Only Earth is a known planet that hosts life from microorganisms, and humans to other mammoth species. It provides them with all the necessities important for living.

It is also often dubbed "Mother Earth" because of its nurturing qualities. However, unfortunately, humans have harmed the planet in so many ways. 

As the Earth has so much to offer us it is important that it should also be paid back with attention and care. To protect the planet from the harmful effects of human development such as pollution and deforestation, people celebrate Earth Day on April 22. 

We can contribute to the well-being of the earth by reducing our carbon footprint and planting more trees. This is how we can make Mother Earth happy.

First Earth Day

In 1970, a senator from Wisconsin in the United States initiated the first Earth Day event to raise public consciousness about environmental problems. 

Rallies were organised across the United States, and by the end of the year, the US federal government established the Environmental Protection Agency. By 1990, Earth Day had attracted participants from more than 140 countries.

Over time, this movement gained momentum and now has over one billion people observing this day with great enthusiasm every year, with participation from approximately 192 countries.

Why is Earth Day celebrated in April?

This particular event was selected for this month due to a unique reason.

The reason is that the southern hemisphere is presently experiencing autumn, while the northern hemisphere is experiencing spring. 

In the United States, the months of March, April, and May mark the arrival of the spring season. During this period, schools and universities offer their students spring breaks, which encourages many young individuals to participate in the event. 

In the United States, the first Earth Day saw the participation of approximately 10,000 elementary and secondary schools, 2,000 colleges and universities, and hundreds of towns.

Theme of Earth Day 2023

Every year, Earth Day is commemorated with a different theme that highlights the various challenges facing our planet. According to earthday.org, the official global organiser of the event, the theme for Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in Our Planet".

The aim is to encourage institutions, governments, businesses, and more than one billion participants to focus on improving the health of our planet. The organisation believes that safeguarding the planet's health is the responsibility of every individual.

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook allowing users to claim money for privacy violations

Facebook allowing users to claim money for privacy violations
Twitter starts to remove blue ticks from verified accounts

Twitter starts to remove blue ticks from verified accounts
Snapchat tries to make money while sticking to its roots

Snapchat tries to make money while sticking to its roots

Thousands flock to remote Australian town to witness rare 'Hybrid solar eclipse'

Thousands flock to remote Australian town to witness rare 'Hybrid solar eclipse'

Elon Musk hails SpaceX team after biggest rocket fails in first test flight

Elon Musk hails SpaceX team after biggest rocket fails in first test flight
BuzzFeed shuts down news division

BuzzFeed shuts down news division

WATCH: SpaceX launch video shows rocket explosion video

WATCH: SpaceX launch video shows rocket explosion
Snapchat introduces ChatGPT-like powerful tool free for all users

Snapchat introduces ChatGPT-like powerful tool free for all users
Nadra launches 'Nadir', joining global league of biometric identification technology providers

Nadra launches 'Nadir', joining global league of biometric identification technology providers
Twitter to play significant role in elections, says Elon Musk

Twitter to play significant role in elections, says Elon Musk
Dark web: Veteran hacker reveals inside stories

Dark web: Veteran hacker reveals inside stories
OpenAI trained ChatGPT to lie: Elon Musk video

OpenAI trained ChatGPT to lie: Elon Musk