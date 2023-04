Muslims across several parts of the world celebrate Eid ul Fitr with zeal and fervour

Muslims across several parts of the world celebrated Eid ul Fitr with zeal and fervour, marking an end to the month-long holy month of Ramadan when believers fast from dawn to dusk.

The timing of Eid ul Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

The holiday is normally celebrated with family gatherings.

Let's take a look at how believers marked the day.

Muslim worshippers gather after the morning prayer on the first day of Eid ul Fitr outside the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques complex in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 21, 2023.

People perform the morning prayer in front of the Dome of the Rock on the first day of Eid ul Fitr in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 21, 2023.

Revellers spray foam at each other after prayers on the first day of Eid ul Fitr outside Egypt's Al-Seddiq Mosque in Cairo on April 21, 2023.

Muslims pray during the first day of the Eid ul Fitr at the Ministry of Works club in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on April 21, 2023.

A family arrives for Eid ul Fitr prayer on a taxi bike at Kara Isheri, Ogun State in southwest Nigeria, on April 21, 2023.

People pray on the first day of Eid ul Fitr at the industrial wasteland of Parco Dora in Turin on April 21, 2023.

Worshippers arrive to attend a morning prayer on the first day of Eid ul Fitr at the industrial wasteland of Parco Dora in Turin on April 21, 2023.

Muslims pray on the first day of Eid ul Fitr on the pitch at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park stadium in Birkenhead, northwest England, on April 21, 2023.

Performers in traditional costumes gather for a celebration of Eid ul Fitr in the square outside the Mohamed al-Fatih mosque in Syria's rebel-held city of al-Bab (which was heavily affected by the destructive February 6 earthquake) on April 21, 2023.

In this aerial view, worshippers pray on the first day of Eid ul Fitr in Syria's rebel-held town of al-Dana, in the northwestern Idlib province, on April 21, 2023.