Showbiz
time Friday Apr 21 2023
After Messy Feud, Aaliya Siddiqui Thanks Ex-Husband Nawazuddin for Appearing in Her Directorial Debut

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recently expressed her gratitude towards her former partner after he agreed to appear in her upcoming film. The couple had been embroiled in a messy divorce case last year, with allegations and counter-allegations flying back and forth.

However, Aaliya recently announced her directorial debut with the film titled "Holy Cow," which features Nawazuddin in a prominent role. Despite the rocky past, Aaliya took to social media to thank Nawazuddin for his support and contribution to the project.

In a heartfelt message, Aaliya expressed her gratitude towards Nawazuddin and called him a "great actor" and a "good person." She also mentioned that working with him had been a wonderful experience, and she was excited to showcase their collaboration on the big screen.

The announcement of Nawazuddin's involvement in the film has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of "Holy Cow."

