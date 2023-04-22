 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

51% Pakistanis want Punjab, KP elections along with NA polls: survey

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

A woman casts her vote during Pakistans general election at a polling station during the general election in Lahore on July 25, 2018. — AFP
A woman casts her vote during Pakistan's general election at a polling station during the general election in Lahore on July 25, 2018. — AFP

  • 35% term Imran Khan's decision to dissolve assemblies wrong.
  • 77% suggest politicians should work to improve atmosphere.
  • 49% hold the incumbent PDM government responsible for inflation.

KARACHI: As many as 51% of Pakistanis support the proposal to hold Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies' elections along with the National Assembly in October, while 34% oppose it, The News reported Saturday.

Besides, most Pakistanis also termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s decision of dissolving Punjab and KP assemblies wrong.

The findings were revealed in a survey conducted from April 1-19, 2023 by the Institute for Public Opinion Research in which, more than 1,200 Pakistanis took part from across the country.

To a question asked in the survey about holding provincial elections with the National Assembly, 51% agreed to the proposal, 34% opposed it, and 15% did not express their opinion.

In addition, 35% respondents also believed that it was a wrong decision on the part of Khan to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies, while 28% said the PTI should have remained in the assemblies.

In contrast, 16% considered Khan's decision of dissolving assemblies correct. However, 21% avoided responding to the question.

An overwhelming majority of 77% respondents suggested that the political leadership and vital institutions should work in collaboration to improve the political atmosphere. However, 13% opposed the idea while 10% preferred not to reply.

Regarding the survey question about who is responsible for the unbridled inflation in the country, 49% of the respondents held the incumbent PDM government responsible, 32% pointed their fingers towards Khan’s government, while 19% did not respond.

More From Pakistan:

Security of Pakistanis in Sudan top priority: PM Shehbaz

Security of Pakistanis in Sudan top priority: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan marks Eid ul Fitr with hopes of overcoming crises

Pakistan marks Eid ul Fitr with hopes of overcoming crises
PML-N reaches out to PTI over election date, confirms PPP

PML-N reaches out to PTI over election date, confirms PPP
Malala blasts Afghan Taliban for banning women from Eid celebrations

Malala blasts Afghan Taliban for banning women from Eid celebrations
Bill curtailing CJP's powers becomes law after govt notification

Bill curtailing CJP's powers becomes law after govt notification
Malala Yousafzai awarded Oxford's prestigious honorary fellowship

Malala Yousafzai awarded Oxford's prestigious honorary fellowship

President fines accused for frivolous litigation, further burdening victim

President fines accused for frivolous litigation, further burdening victim
Sindh alerts citizens on COVID-19 ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Sindh alerts citizens on COVID-19 ahead of Eid ul Fitr
JI chief to 'convince' Maulana Fazlur Rehman for election dialogue

JI chief to 'convince' Maulana Fazlur Rehman for election dialogue
Bushra Bibi warns Punjab CM, PM of legal action if operation carried out at Zaman Park

Bushra Bibi warns Punjab CM, PM of legal action if operation carried out at Zaman Park
From Imran Khan to Mahira Khan: Top Pakistani celebs lose Twitter blue tick

From Imran Khan to Mahira Khan: Top Pakistani celebs lose Twitter blue tick
National Assembly notifies law curtailing CJP’s suo motu powers

National Assembly notifies law curtailing CJP’s suo motu powers