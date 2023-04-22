Shah Rukh Khan was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice for 'Munna Bhai MBBS'?

'Munna Bhai MBBS' featured Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles

Rajukumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS did not star Sanjay Dutt Initially rather the director wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media where SRK can be heard revealing why he could not be a part of the blockbuster project.

Khan stated: "I could not do it because I was injured at that time. I had undergone a spinal operation. I was not sure when I’ll be able to join."

He further revealed: "Raju was making his first film. I was shooting for Devdas when I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS. When I got injured, Raju dialed me from London and asked, ‘When will you do it?’ With due respect, Raju was not a big director. He was making a small film. Waiting for a star was difficult for him."

Pathaan actor also praised Sanjay for his phenomenal performance in the film while also mentioning that he could not have done it better then him. “I do not regret it", added the actor.

On the other hand, filmmaker Hirani also opened up in an interview about approaching King Khan for the role.

“We also approached Shah Rukh Khan. Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) seemed just right for the part. This is because he has the physique where he can look like a ‘bhai’. Also, with his dropping eyes and charming smile, he seems like someone whose heart is in the right place. Now, I look back and can say that he was the right choice", he added

Shah Rukh Khan is now finally collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for his upcoming film Dunki, reports News18.