time Sunday Apr 23 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14million pad in Montecito could be threatened by Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14million pad in Montecito, California could be under threat from neighbour and friend Oprah Winfrey starting a new construction at her own $100million home.

According to Hello magazine, Oprah is building a controversial boulder wall, in an effort to safeguard her lavish house from potential flooding damage, with a Carpinteria-based company applying for a permit at her address.

However, concerns have been voiced that while the wall may protect Oprah’s property, it could reroute flood waters to neighbouring houses, including Prince Harry and Meghan’s property.

Many also fear that the boulder wall itself could disintegrate in the event of a flood and cause further damage.

Montecito, while an upscale residential area, is prone to rainstorms; in 2018, mudslides from the surrounding Santa Ynez mountains killed 23 people and caused more than 150 hospitalisations. 

