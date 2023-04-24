 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui ex-wife weighs in on marriage woes

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui ex-wife weighs in on marriage woes
 Nawazuddin Siddiqui ex-wife weighs in on marriage woes

Aaliya Siddiqui has revealed the reasons behind going public about her disputes with her former husband, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

During an interview with News18, Aaliya opened up about her ugly public battles with the Freaky Ali star, “I had to talk about these things in public because I was suffering a lot. I felt like I would suffocate if I didn’t. The decision taken by the court finally makes me feel I’m at peace."

She continued, "Only I know what I went through mentally. One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public. I still think that I shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public. But when you’re in deep trouble, you’ve to resort to a public forum because you’ve no one to listen to you...When you’ve no one listening to you, you’ve to fight.”

“I took to a public platform because I wanted the media to understand what I was going through. I was going through some really deep difficulties and I wasn’t being able to tell anyone about it. I’ve been going through it for the past 12 years. My career was getting affected. I wasn’t allowed to work. They didn’t allow my career to further and wanted to hold me back," the producer added.

Previously, Aaliya thanked Siddiqui for working on her production, Holy Cow.

The former couple shares two children. In April, a local court ordered that children return to Dubai for their studies.

More From Showbiz:

Malala Yousafzai's words inspire Madhuri Dixit on World Book Day

Malala Yousafzai's words inspire Madhuri Dixit on World Book Day
Kajol Shares Cryptic Angry Message on Social Media, Takes a Dig at 'Cowards' and 'Worthless' People

Kajol Shares Cryptic Angry Message on Social Media, Takes a Dig at 'Cowards' and 'Worthless' People
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's Playful Reunion Sparks Rejoice Among Fans

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's Playful Reunion Sparks Rejoice Among Fans
Katrina Kaif shares stunning Eid look with fans on Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares stunning Eid look with fans on Instagram
Are Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed back together?

Are Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed back together?
Celebrities' Eid ul Fitr fashion: Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, others stun in traditional outfits

Celebrities' Eid ul Fitr fashion: Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, others stun in traditional outfits
Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans from Mannat, wishes them 'Eid Mubarak': WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans from Mannat, wishes them 'Eid Mubarak': WATCH
Priyanka Chopra reveals she did not 'audition' for spy series 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra reveals she did not 'audition' for spy series 'Citadel'
Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'

Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'
Kriti Sanon ditches business class and travels in economy: Watch Video

Kriti Sanon ditches business class and travels in economy: Watch Video
Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans

Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui's case: Court orders to clear issues

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui's case: Court orders to clear issues