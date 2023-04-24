Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah dies at 73

Tarek Fatah gestures during an interview in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

Tarek Fatah, Canada-based author, columnist, and social media personality of Pakistani origin, known for his scathing and at times contestable political commentary, lost his long battle against cancer on Monday.



Fatah's daughter Natasha Fatah broke the news of her father's death in a heartfelt tweet.

"Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

According to his public profile, the pro-India journalist was an advocate of freedom of liberation and opposed oppression.

Born in Karachi in 1949, Fatah labelled himself as an "Indian born in Pakistan".

He migrated to Canada in the early 1980s and worked as a political activist, journalist, and television host. He also authored several books.

Fatah's following on social media easily rivals celebrities' and his admirers continue to hail him as a brave voice of dissent in a world full of conformity and duplicity.

Following the news of his passing, several notable personalities shared their condolences and sorrow.

Former Pakistan ambassador to US Husain Haqqani took to Twitter to share his sorrow. He wrote: "Saddened by the passing of Tarek Fatah, whom I first met in 1972. His death brings to an end half a century of rigorous debate, vehement disagreements, sharing of knowledge & ideas, and much laughter & friendship rare in an era when people do not know how combine these things."



Indian actor Anupam Kher too shared his regret at hearing the news, and taking to the microblogging platform, he said:

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of my friend, a true Indian at heart, most fearless and kind-hearted man.

His courage was infectious! His laughter was pure. We met at many occasions. But visiting his home in Toronto & spending an afternoon with him over some delicious food and amazing stories was so special. My condolences to his family & friends!"



