12 policemen martyred in blasts at Swat CTD police station

Monday Apr 24, 2023

A view of the building that was destroyed during blasts at a Counter-Terrorism Department police station in Swat's Kabal on Monday. — Photo by author

  • Police say over 40 people have been injured. 
  • State of emergency imposed in Swat's hospitals.
  • PM directs authorities to submit report.

SWAT: At least 12 policemen were martyred and more than 40 people injured in explosions at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat's Kabal on Monday, police said. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said security officials were on "high alert" throughout the province. 

Meanwhile, the provincial health department imposed a state of emergency at hospitals in Swat. 

CTD DIG Khalid Sohail told Geo News that the blast was "not a suicide attack".

"There was no attack or firing on the police station. The explosion occurred at a place where ammunition and mortar shells were stored."

He further said that the cause of the explosion — whether negligence or something else — was being investigated. Bomb disposal squads were also conducting an investigation, he added.

The CTD DIG earlier said two explosions had occurred and the building that collapsed was an old one while most offices and personnel were located in a newer building.

The building's collapse caused a power outage, the extent of which was yet to be determined, he added. 

Earlier, District Police Officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur (DPO) claimed that a "suicide attack" had taken place. 

Consequently, government officials condemned the blast and vowed to defeat terrorism. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast. He expressed grief over the lives lost and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. 

He also directed authorities to submit a report regarding the incident, according to Radio Pakistan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the blast and expressed sadness over the lives lost. "This scourge of terrorism will be uprooted soon," he asserted. 

KP Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan also condemned the blast and directed that the injured be provided timely medical attention. The provincial government would not abandon the heirs of those martyred, he assured.  

The blast was also condemned by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori. 


