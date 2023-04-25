 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Aaron Taylor-Johnson unveils Marvel's 'Kraven the Hunter' footage at CinemaCon

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for its latest addition to the live-action Spider-Man universe, Kraven the Hunter.

A footage of the upcoming feature, sent in by Aaron Taylor-Johnson was screened at Cinemacon 2023 in Las Vegas. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plays the lead character, Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian hunter who wants to demonstrate his abilities to the world.

The film focuses on the origin story of the iconic Marvel villain and is part of the same universe as Venom and Morbius.

According to Taylor-Johnson, Kraven is a "protector of the natural world". The actor also described his character as "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes" and "Spider-Man's number one rival."

Besides Taylor-Johnson, cast includes Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe. While the details of the plot are still mostly undisclosed, the trailer offers some insight into the upcoming Marvel film.

The tape exhibited shows Kraven stopping a caravan of Australian mercenaries and swiftly butchering all six. The footage includes Kraven biting and spitting out the nose of one. The video clip also revealed the film will feature Spider-Man villain The Rhino played by actor Alessandro Nivola. Russell Crowe, who plays Kraven’s father can heard advising young Kraven “We are predators.”

Sony showcased a barely two-minute teaser trailer of Kraven,  solely for CinemaCon attendees, indicating that i will not be released online.

