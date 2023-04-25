 
Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life

Nicolas Cage has recently opened up about overcoming past financial struggles.

During his appearance on CBS's 60 Minutes Sunday, Cage revealed that he was in debt worth $6 million after the real estate market had crashed.

“I was over-invested in real estate. The real estate market crashed, and I couldn't get out in time,” said the 59-year-old.

The actor continued, “I paid them all back, but it was about $6 million. I never filed for bankruptcy.”

When host of the show stated, “That had to be a dark period for you.”

To this, Cage responded, “It was dark, sure and booking roles no doubt helped him through it.”

“Work was always my guardian angel. It may not have been blue chip, but it was still work,” explained the Renfield actor.

Cage also shared that he used to make direct-to-video movies during that time period.

“Even if the movie ultimately is crummy, they know I'm not phoning it in, that I care every time,” he added.

Earlier in 2022, Cage spoke to GQ and disclosed “When I was doing four movies a year, back-to-back to back, I still had to find something in them to be able to give it my all. They didn't work, all of them. Some of them were terrific, like Mandy, but some of them didn't work.”

“But I never phoned it in. So, if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring,” he added.

