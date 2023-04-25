 
Celebs react to Twitter blue tick return

Celebs react to Twitter blue tick return

Scores of celebrities on Twitter were caught by surprise when their blue tick was reinstated after vanishing due to non-payment of a verification fee.

Peep Show actor David Mitchell tweeted, “They said the blue ticks were going to disappear, but mine hasn’t. It’s mind games. For the avoidance of doubt, I didn’t pay for it – so I’m still the product, not the customer.”

Veteran actor Ian McKellen also took to Twitter to clarify that he had not paid for the blue tick.

“Despite the implication when you click the blue badge that has mysteriously re-appeared beside my name, I am not paying for the ‘honor.’”

Rylan Clark was confused by the re-appearing of the tick, adding, “Hold up. Why is my blue tick back? I’m ill, and this is pranging me out.”

The Sandman screenwriter Neil Gaiman also assured his followers on the social platform that he did not pay for the batch.

No, I didn’t pay,” tweeted Gaiman.

“I woke up to find I’m now blue-ticked again. I haven’t paid for Twitter or given anyone my phone number.”


