time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Amir Khan reveals he didn’t enjoy his wedding to Faryal Makhdoom: Here’s why

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Amir Khan has recently admitted he feels unhappy to organise an extravagant wedding with wife Faryal Makhdoom on I Am A Celebrity… South Africa.

During the latest episode of the ITV reality show, the former boxer talks about his nuptials after he and Faryal tied the knot in 2013 in an extravagant ceremony in New York in front of thousands of people at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Manhattan.

Amir also told his campmates that he sold his wedding pictures to Hello! Magazine for a large amount and even performed a Bollywood dance routine with his ushers.

Amir said, “Family, friends — everyone likes to be there.”

“If you call one family member, they want to bring their auntie, uncle, cousin, sister,” stated the 36-year-old.

He continued, “The ice-cream van man got an invitation as well!”

The former boxer disclosed that he wasn’t “in charge of the invitations”.

“I didn’t get to enjoy it, to be honest with you,” he remarked.

Amir further commented, “They were that many people there. It was a like a massive gala, like a big event.”

“That’s why now, if I was ever to do it again, it would be me and the wife, and keep it really simple,” he confessed.

Amir’s statement came in after Faryal pointed out that she would change “everything about her wedding to Amir if she could go back in time” via Daily Mail.

The television personality earlier added that she'd like a smaller ceremony to renew her vows to the sportsman on their 10th anniversary this year.

