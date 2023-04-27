 
James Corden addresses longtime friendship with Harry Styles

James Corden has recently reflected on his longtime friendship with Harry Styles on The Howard Stern Show.

During a new episode of SiriusXM on Wednesday, Corden revealed that he didn’t find “annoying” when his friend and Grammy winner received all of the attention in his presence.

“I didn't find it annoying in any way,” said the Late Late Show host.

Gushing over Styles, the 44-year-old stated, “I just think Styles is so special as a human, but actually, you don't have any of those feelings because ... like there is someone who wants to embrace the world they're living in to the absolute best that he can and you never ever feel like that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stern asked how Corden had dealt with Styles’ fans on their vacation where they were “screaming” the singer’s name.

To this, Corden responded, “I think it's good for me, I think anytime you can have a little bit of humbling is great so when someone comes up ... I'm like, ‘I get it’. This is arguably the most desirable, famous man on the planet right now.”

Corden added that his times with As It Was hit-maker “have been very, very good and a positive thing in his life”.

