Fact-check: How many BMW cars does Maryam Nawaz Sharif own?

Records obtained by Geo Fact Check show that Maryam Nawaz Sharif does not own any BMW car at the moment, under her or her husband’s name

Online posts shared thousands of times criticised politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif for living a moneyed lifestyle by alleging that she currently owns four luxury BMW vehicles.



The claim is not accurate.

Claim

“While trying to prove [Imran] Khan is a watch thief, Maryam Nawaz’s own theft of four BMW cars has been revealed,” a Twitter user wrote on April 10, sharing images of four luxury vehicles in which Sharif and her father can be seen seated.

The tweet has been viewed over 500 times, to date.



A similar claim was made by another Twitter user, with the caption: “You are a liar, you have four BMW cars and you [claim] on a news channel that you don’t even have one.”

The tweet has been viewed over 1,000 times, to date.



Fact

Records obtained by Geo Fact Check show that Maryam Nawaz Sharif does not own any BMW car, at the moment, under her or her husband’s name.

In the nomination papers filed by Sharif this year, for the Lahore constituency of PP-173, she has listed “none” in the section where she was asked to provide details of “motor vehicles” she owns.

The details of moveable assets declared by Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her nomination papers in 2023.

On another page, where the election commission asked for details of the moveable assets owned by her spouse, Muhammad Safdar, she has again written “none” in the “motor vehicles” column.



The details of moveable assets of Muhammad Safdar, declared by his spouse, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in 2023.

Even in the nomination papers filed by Maryam Nawaz Sharif in 2018, for the national assembly constituencies of NA-125 and NA-127 in Lahore, she did not list any motor vehicle as owned by her, according to documents seen by Geo Fact Check.

However, public records of her husband show that Sharif was in possession of a BMW vehicle between the years 2012 to 2016.

Muhammad Safdar, who was a member of the parliament back then, declared his assets in the years 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2014-2015 and 2015-2016. The documents for the above years were provided to Geo Fact Check by the Islamabad-based Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

All four documents list a used, 2006 model, black BMW car in the “Motor Vehicles” section, as “received by Mariam Safdar, spouse of the applicant [Muhammad Safdar], as a gift from UAE.”

The value of the car has been estimated to be Rs6 million.

The assets as declared by Muhammad Safdar for the year 2012-2013.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]