Netflix 'Black Mirror' creator teases new season to be 'kind of a reboot'

Netflix series Black Mirror is announced to be hitting back the screens with a new season after 4 long years.

Following the announcement of a new season on Wednesday, creator Charlie Brooker has revealed how it is going to be different from the previous seasons while connecting it with the past.

"So this season of 'Black Mirror' is both the same and different from where we've gone before," Brooker said in a prerecorded video message at Netflix UK.

"I wanted to kind of reboot the show a little, and slightly move away from just focusing completely on technology by setting most of our stories in the past," he continued.

Brooker also revealed that he came up with "some ideas that were a little more futuristic."

The episode count in upcoming season is still unknown, it is also reported that Brooker has penned all of the new episodes, adding that the final product is a "bit of a mix" but added that he thinks it "hopefully expands the remit of what 'Black Mirror' is while keeping it still the same sort of unpredictability."

He further said: "What I always used to say about all the previous seasons of 'Black Mirror,' there was a huge variety amongst the stories. It was like a box of chocolate, you didn't know what the filling was going to be, but you always knew it was going to be dark chocolate when it was 'Black Mirror.'"