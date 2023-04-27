 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
US TV host Jerry Springer dies at the age of 79

US talk show host Jerry Springer. — Reuters/File
Longtime US talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, AFP reported citing US media on Thursday.

Springer, whose show became an international hit that ran for 27 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago after "a brief illness," TMZ cited a family spokesperson as saying.

The spokesman did not give further details. TMZ, citing anonymous sources, reported that Springer had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago.

Launched in 1991, "The Jerry Springer Show" began life as an ordinary talk show focusing on social issues and US politics, led by the-then mild-mannered lawyer and former politician Springer, who briefly served as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.

But in an effort to boost ratings, the son of Jewish German immigrants switched things up dramatically after a few years, focusing on salacious and outrageous content.

In most episodes, guests came to talk about family problems and expose adultery and other transgressions.

Springer would supposedly try to mediate but the encounters often ended up in fisticuffs, with guests being held back by security guards.

In the late 1990s, the show topped the daytime television ratings in the US, beating out even Oprah.

It ended its run in 2018.

Prior to his broadcasting career, which included roles as a political reporter and commentator, Springer was the mayor of Cincinnati and a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

