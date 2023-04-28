Imran Khan claims to know 'more' about Bajwa's Kashmir plan

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks to one of his party workers during his appearance at Islamabad High Court on April 28, 2023. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: Indirectly endorsing journalist Hamid Mir's remarks about General (retd) Qamar Bajwa's Kashmir plan, former prime minister Imran Khan — who was ousted from his office through a vote of no-confidence motion in April last year — said he knows “more” than what was shared.



A few days ago, anchorperson Hamir Mir spoke at length about the former army chief’s off-the-record interaction with a group of 20-25 journalists during which matters related to Pakistan-India ties and the Kashmir dispute also came under discussion.

The journalist claimed that ex-COAS Gen Bajwa told the media persons that Pakistan was not in a condition to fight a war with India.

Khan, who has blamed the former army chief for toppling his government, said: “I know more things than that, but this is a national security issue”.

He was speaking to journalists upon arrival at the Islamabad High Court where he had come to seek bail in a incitement to mutiny case and secured interim bail till May 3.

“I don’t want it to become international news and Pakistan to suffer,” he said.

Earlier today, the military’s media wing, responded to the remarks made by Gen (retd) Bajwa, saying they were “quoted out of context” by the media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued the statement after discussions in the media on “Pakistan Army’s combat worthiness in view of the condition of certain weapon systems on its inventory”.

“To this end, views of former army chief on the future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off-the-record interactive session, have been quoted out of the context,” said the ISPR.

It assured the people that the army will always take pride in its “operational preparedness and utmost combat worthiness”.

“Pakistan’s Armed Forces always did and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment and battle-hardened human resource ever ready for the defence of the motherland,” said the ISPR.