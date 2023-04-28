 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Gen (retd) Bajwa’s 'combat worthiness' statement 'quoted out of context': ISPR

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Daily Jang
RAWALPINDI: The military’s media wing on Friday clarified that the former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement on “combat worthiness” was “quoted out of the context”.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued the statement after discussions in the media on “Pakistan Army’s combat worthiness in view of the condition of certain weapon systems on its inventory”.

“To this end, views of former army chief on the future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off-the-record interactive session, have been quoted out of the context,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing assured the people that the army will always take pride in its “operational preparedness and utmost combat worthiness”.

“Pakistan’s Armed Forces always did and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment and battle-hardened human resource ever ready for the defence of the motherland,” said the ISPR.

The statement comes after journalist Hamid Mir revealed in a TV show that General (retd) Bajwa in a meeting with 20-25 journalists had stated that Pakistan was not in a condition to fight a war with India.

Mir's statement was picked up by Indian media and reported on major outlets.

