Apache helicopter crash in Alaska leaves three dead

At least three soldiers were killed and one sustained injuries as a result of an army Apache helicopter crash in Alaska Thursday, according to the US military.



The 11th Airborne Division said: "The collision took place when the two AH-64 Apache helicopters after the training were headed back to Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks".

The names of the soldiers killed in the incident were not released, pending notification of next of kin. The helicopters were said to have been from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment based at Fort Wainwright.

Major General Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement: "This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the army available to support them," he added.

Two soldiers died in the crash and the third one lost his life as the medics were on the way to the hospital, the military noted.

Moreover, the military went on to say that the injured soldier was being treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The causes of helicopter crash in Alaska are being investigated by the authorities that took place near Healy, a community around 80 miles southwest of Fort Wainwright.

Established in 1938, Fort Wainwright is an Army base in Fairbanks and home to a number of units. It also includes the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and the 25th Infantry Division.

The AH-64 is a two-crew helicopter — a pilot and a co-pilot gunner — according to the Army’s website.

Back in March, at least nine soldiers died in a Kentucky Helicopter incident where two Army Black Hawk helicopters suffered a crash in a training exercise west of Fort Campbell.