WATCH: South Korean President Yoon sings 'American Pie' as Joe Biden dances in joy

US President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol react at an official State Dinner, during Yoon Suk Yeol's visit, at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 26, 2023. — Reuters

US President Joe Biden was caught in amazement when he watched South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol singing American pie during the dinner at the White House.



After the dinner, on Wednesday, Joe Biden, the first lady of the US Jill Biden, President Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, went from the East Room to the State Dining Room as per the schedule for entertainment in the evening, a string of professionally performed Broadway musical numbers.

After the songs by Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk, including selections from "Les Miserables" and "Funny Girl," the first lady of the US announced a special encore: a serenade by the singers of the pop song "American Pie," a favourite of South Korean President.



When the singers finished singing the song, President Biden and President Yoon came to the stage in which Biden invited Yoon, because of his favourite, to give it a whirl himself.

Yoon took the mic and sang the first stanzas of the song, in English and in tune, astounding Biden and a delighted crowd, including actor Angelina Jolie.

He finished with: "Something touched me deep inside, the day the music died," attracting a standing ovation and a loud round of applause from the onlookers and the Broadway singers, who were standing on stage.

US President Joe Biden gifts a guitar signed by artist Don McLean to South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at an official State Dinner, during Yoon Suk Yeol's visit, at the White House in Washington, US on April 26, 2023. — Reuters

Biden told Yoon that he had no damn idea he could sing, and then presented him with a guitar signed by Don McLean, who wrote the song.