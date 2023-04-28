 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rachel McAdams says playing a ‘mom’ is a ‘real privilege’

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Rachel McAdams says playing a ‘mom’ is a ‘real privilege’
Rachel McAdams says playing a ‘mom’ is a ‘real privilege’

Rachel McAdams has recently shared her thoughts on being a mother on and offscreen.

Speaking to E! News, the Mean Girls star discussed about her role as a protagonist’s mother in the upcoming movie adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

“It's great to play a mom as a mom,” said The Vow actress who shares two children with partner Jamie Linden.

The Notebook actress stated, “I've played moms before in the past for probably the last decade. But it's a different experience when you have done it in your real life, too.”

“It was great to bring that in. You don't have to work as hard or be as nervous about not understanding it,” explained the Red Eye actress.

Rachel added, “I always hope to play all kinds of different characters and playing a mom is a real privilege.”

While discussing about her role in the new movie, the actress revealed that she could identify with both her characters, Barbara Simon, and with the pre-teen.

“I feel like it changes day to day. Some days I'm like, ‘I feel like I'm 12 years old and I don't know what's happening’. And then other days you're like, ‘I'm 44 and I still don't know what's happening’,” commented the 44-year-old.

In the end, Rachel added, “So, it's just a constant journey, isn't it?”

Meanwhile, the actress’ new movie Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is set to be released in theaters today.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season

‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season
Dolly Parton will release her rock album in November

Dolly Parton will release her rock album in November
James Gunn reveals importance of Rocket's storyline in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn reveals importance of Rocket's storyline in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Richard Gere shares he used to ‘starve’ at the beginning of his acting career

Richard Gere shares he used to ‘starve’ at the beginning of his acting career
Zendaya calls her and Timothée Chalamet's role in 'Dune: Part Two' 'alliens'

Zendaya calls her and Timothée Chalamet's role in 'Dune: Part Two' 'alliens'
Jason Momoa teaches his children major life lesson about ‘falling’

Jason Momoa teaches his children major life lesson about ‘falling’
‘The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds’ gets its first ever trailer

‘The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds’ gets its first ever trailer
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen was unaware show is based on reality

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen was unaware show is based on reality
Khloe Kardashian reveals facial stitches after tumour surgery in The Kardashians: Watch

Khloe Kardashian reveals facial stitches after tumour surgery in The Kardashians: Watch
Kim Kardashian expected to make headlines with her outfit at Met Gala video

Kim Kardashian expected to make headlines with her outfit at Met Gala
Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?
Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her' video

Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her'