Rachel McAdams says playing a ‘mom’ is a ‘real privilege’

Rachel McAdams has recently shared her thoughts on being a mother on and offscreen.



Speaking to E! News, the Mean Girls star discussed about her role as a protagonist’s mother in the upcoming movie adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

“It's great to play a mom as a mom,” said The Vow actress who shares two children with partner Jamie Linden.

The Notebook actress stated, “I've played moms before in the past for probably the last decade. But it's a different experience when you have done it in your real life, too.”

“It was great to bring that in. You don't have to work as hard or be as nervous about not understanding it,” explained the Red Eye actress.

Rachel added, “I always hope to play all kinds of different characters and playing a mom is a real privilege.”

While discussing about her role in the new movie, the actress revealed that she could identify with both her characters, Barbara Simon, and with the pre-teen.

“I feel like it changes day to day. Some days I'm like, ‘I feel like I'm 12 years old and I don't know what's happening’. And then other days you're like, ‘I'm 44 and I still don't know what's happening’,” commented the 44-year-old.

In the end, Rachel added, “So, it's just a constant journey, isn't it?”

Meanwhile, the actress’ new movie Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is set to be released in theaters today.