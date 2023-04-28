 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Harry Styles ignites One Direction reunion hopes: 'Never say never'

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Harry Styles gave millions of fans a reason to remain hopeful for a One Direction reunion!
Harry Styles made an appearance on the last episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show and shared that he'd “never say never” to a One Direction reunion.

The very last segment of Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts had Styles read the question of a possible reunion. The question went: “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?”

To this, the As It Was hitmaker answered playfully, “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

This is not the first time that Styles has fueled fans’ hopes of a One Direction reunion. 

The 2023 BRIT award winning singer commented on reuniting the band on Spout Podcast a while ago, where he told that he’d enjoyed the albums the band did and that they went through a special journey together. 

He had said, “So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do in the right way, I think it would be great.”

Styles began his singing career with the boy band One Direction, which included Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry styles. 

The popular pop band disbanded in 2015, months after Zayn Malik announced his departure from the group in March, 2015.

