Vogue editor parries question about Meghan Markle

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful parried a question about Meghan Markle during a conversation with express.co.uk.



He was asked how he feels about Meghan Markle's decision to stay in California for coronation.

According to the publication, Enninful "froze and refused to answer the question – before a media advisor added: "I think we better leave now."



Enninful on Thursday hosted The Prince’s Trust Global Gala, which raised more than $1.7million for charity and their work in supporting young people.



Speaking to the UK's Daily Express, he said Enninful, 51, said that he was “excited” to get back to the UK to prepare for King Charles’s coronation on May 6.

Citing a book excerpt, the report the website reported that during her time at Vogue, Meghan Makele clashed with Enninful and his staff.



It said Meghan Markle spent seven months guest-editing the September issue of Vogue dedicated to 15 “changemakers” including climate activist Greta Thunberg, transgender actress Laverne Cox and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

