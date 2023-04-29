 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Vogue editor parries question about Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Vogue editor parries question about Meghan Markle

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful parried a question about Meghan Markle during a conversation with express.co.uk.

He was asked how he feels about Meghan Markle's decision to stay in California for coronation.

According to the publication, Enninful "froze and refused to answer the question – before a media advisor added: "I think we better leave now."

Enninful on Thursday hosted The Prince’s Trust Global Gala, which raised more than $1.7million for charity and their work in supporting young people.

Speaking to the UK's Daily Express, he said Enninful, 51, said that he was “excited” to get back to the UK to prepare for King Charles’s coronation on May 6.

Citing a book excerpt, the report the website reported that during her time at Vogue, Meghan Makele clashed with Enninful and his staff.

It said Meghan Markle spent seven months guest-editing the September issue of Vogue dedicated to 15 “changemakers” including climate activist Greta Thunberg, transgender actress Laverne Cox and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

More From Royals:

Petition seeking to stop govt from spending £8m on King Charles' portraits rejected

Petition seeking to stop govt from spending £8m on King Charles' portraits rejected

Meghan's family interview to prevent Harry from attacking royals in future?

Meghan's family interview to prevent Harry from attacking royals in future?
Palace releases new picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Palace releases new picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Meghan and Harry's opponents promote Markles' upcoming interview

Meghan and Harry's opponents promote Markles' upcoming interview

'Another Prince Andrew bombshell' will overshadow King Charles' coronation?

'Another Prince Andrew bombshell' will overshadow King Charles' coronation?

Prince Harry is just a ‘bad apple who will not ripen’ video

Prince Harry is just a ‘bad apple who will not ripen’
Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’
Prince Harry needs to learn ‘it’s not always about you’ video

Prince Harry needs to learn ‘it’s not always about you’
Prince Harry can’t live without being ‘most important biscuit in the tin’ video

Prince Harry can’t live without being ‘most important biscuit in the tin’
Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King video

Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’ video

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’
Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray' video

Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray'