Johnny Depp has been a 'Friends' fan?

Johnny Depp accused former wife Amber Heard of defecating in the bed after a fight between the couple on the "Aquaman" actress' 30th birthday.

During the fight, Depp told Amber Heard he was leaving her.

In his testimony to the court in Virginia let year, the actor claimed Heard was responsible for fecal matter found on their shared bed after a fight in which he said he was leaving her. Depp said Heard blamed her dogs for the mess in their bed — an explanation that he believed was absurd.

Heard firmly denied that she had defecated in the bed.

"I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown woman does that. I was not also in a pranking mood," Heard said on the stand. "I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love, and who I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time and I don't think that's funny, period. That's disgusting."

Depp could not prove his claim that his former wife actually defacated in the bed they shared with each other.

The same allegation was levelled by a Hollywood actor against his former wife except for it happened in a TV show.

The actor was Paul Rudd.

In the episode 16 of Season 9 of hit sit-com "Friends", Paul Rudd, who played Mike, tells his girlfriend Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, that near the end of their marriage his former wife had deliberately defacated somewhere she was not supposed to.

He was interrupted mid sentence before he could have mentioned where did his wife had defacated on.

Here's the conversation that takes place between Mike and Phoebe in the episode titled "The one with the Bo** Job":

Mike: Look Phoebe, I love you but I never want to get married again.

It's just my first marriage....was...you know such a disaster that I lost faith in the whole idea.

Phoebe: Was that really bad?

Mike: At one point near the end, she deliberately defacated on...

Phoebe: Okay, well, that's bad, yeah.

But don't you think it might be different with someone else... Perhaps a blonde who always uses a toilet.

Except for once in the ocean."

One can only wonder whether Johnny Depp watched "Friends" and made things up to humiliate Amber Heard publicaly.