Meghan Markle’s ‘odd attention-seeking cameos’ can’t be ‘ruled out’

Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Experts believe Meghan Markle’s bid to prove herself Infront of the Hollywood glitterati proves one can’t rule out the “odd attention-seeking cameo.”

Royal commentator and author Alexander Larman issued these claims.

He warns, “Make no mistake, the company that she is keeping is making it very clear that Meghan is a very big deal indeed. She has always regarded herself as someone imbued with star quality, and now the WME signing has proved that her self-belief (never something that she has been short of) is matched by a general recognition from the Hollywood glitterati that she is very much one of them.”

“But what can we expect from her? A return to acting? Perhaps the romantic comedy that she suggested that she was keen to make? Not exactly.”

“Instead, the focus will be on ‘film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building’. In other words, we can expect more Netflix series, a great deal more Archewell content and possibly a few executive producer credits, rather than another series of Suits. It has been made clear that she is not expected to appear in front of the cameras herself again, although only the most optimistic of us would rule out the odd attention-seeking cameo in high-profile projects in years to come.”

