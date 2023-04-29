 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cheney High School student dies in on-campus accident

Student Brayden Bahme died in an accident on campus at Cheney High School on April 27, 2023. — GoFundMe
A student at Cheney High School was said to have died in an accident on campus before he was severely injured.

The note, shared by the sophomore's parents by Cheney Public Schools Superintendent Ben Ferney, said: "Student Brayden Bahme was severely injured during his 4th-period [physical education] class and later passed away at the hospital."

Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told KREM 2: "Bahme was running when he fell into a 'goal post' and was impaled through the eye. First responders were at the high school within a minute to tend to Bahme. He was transported to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital where he later died from his injuries."

A message by the deceased student's family read: "It's with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Brayden. Our entire family appreciates the outreach of support. This go-fund-me will be used to take care of Brayden’s final burial arrangements and the immediate needs of the family. All remaining funds will be used for a youth fishing program in honour of Brayden 'fish pockets' Bahme."

Ferney in a message to Cheney families said: "While it is important to allow all the opportunity to experience grief, it is also important to maintain as normal a routine as possible regarding school activities."

Superintendent Ferney stated that counsellors have been made available for students and staff needing support during this time.

Ferney's note to parents stated: "We thank you for your continued support as we grieve as a school community and we want to express our deepest condolences to the Bahme family."

"There may be a variety of reactions to the unforeseen loss of Brayden and reactions to loss do not have a timeline," Ferney said.

