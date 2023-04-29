Mark Wahlberg sees positive change in children’s lives after leaving Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg has recently opened up about leaving Hollywood behind six months after relocating his family from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.



“They love Vegas,” said the Shooter star in an exclusive interview with E! News.

The Mile 22 actor, who is currently promoting his collaboration with Flecha Azul Tequila at Hard Rock Hotel's T60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge in NYC, continued, “I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great.”

Speaking of adjusting to life in Sin City, Mark revealed that the move had allowed him to enjoy endless entertainment.

“I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars,” stated the Infinite actor.

Mark explained, “I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas and it's so exciting.”

Earlier on The Talk, Mark shared the reason of moving his family to Las Vegas.

He explained, “To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future,” added the actor.