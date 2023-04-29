Why are people rushing to Jack Dorsey's Bluesky?

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter and co-founder and CEO of Square, attends the crypto-currency conference Bitcoin 2021 Convention at the Mana Convention Center in Miami, Florida. — AFP/File

Former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey has developed a social media platform named Bluesky which is identical to its former company.



As the app opens and the option of creating an account is clicked, it says: "This is the company that keeps you online".

Currently, the app was only launched in iOS as a beta version in February but it will be available for Android this month.

Its system is run on a decentralised network providing users more control over how the service is operated, giving more control over data storage and content moderation to users.

A screen capture was taken from the official website of Bluesky on April 29, 2023, showing Bluesky's logo and a bar asking email if someone wants to get their name on the waiting list.

Recently it gained the attention of people such as Democratic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chrissy Teigen among others.

What is Bluesky?

It is a new social network for microblogging same to Twitter in which its users post different kinds of updates posts on their timelines. However, in the new app, there are no hashtags, nor options to message directly to other users.

The Bluesky was created independently of Twitter at the time when Jack Dorsey was its CEO. However, it was funded by the company until it become independent in February last year.

CEO of SpaceX and Twitter Elon Musk (L) and former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey. — AFP/File

Dosey introduced his idea in a Tweet back in 2019 saying it also plans to "build an open community around it, inclusive of companies [and] organisations, researchers, civil society leaders," but warned, "this isn't going to happen overnight."

Dorsey said last year: "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that [Twitter] became a company."

He later provided a clarification that "if a service was a protocol it can't be owned by a state or company."

Why people are joining Bluesky?

People are finding alternatives to Twitter who are frustrated by the decisions of its CEO Elon Musk who acquired it for $44 billion last year.

In the time span of six months, Musk decided to make several controversial changes such as blue ticks from prominent figures, sparking fears of disinformation and fake news.

Some of the important public figures are opting for Bluesky after Musk's new direction.

Data.ai reported that Bluesky has been downloaded more than 375,000 times from the Apple App Store and the waitlist continues to be flooded with signup requests.

On Google Play, the number of downloads can be seen more than 100,000 times.

It remains to be seen how Bluesky would sustain its presence and won't be eclipsed as Mastodon — a similar platform gained attention last year.

The early shift toward Bluesky is a positive one, as it gives social media users more choice over where they spend their time, said Mark Bartholomew, a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law who writes about online privacy.

"Competition might actually help users find the product features they want, like greater privacy protection, portability, and more significant content moderation," added Bartholomew.

"Social media platforms have features that users dislike but they still feel like they must accept them to just be in the online space where everyone else is," he said.

He also noted that People went to Bluesky because Musk forced them to, by "sabotaging his own platform."