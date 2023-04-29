 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

The album is tentatively named Hellmouth and its release is set for sometime this year
The album is tentatively named 'Hellmouth' and its release is set for sometime this year

American artist Doja Cat claims she is almost done with making her upcoming album. The album is tentatively named Hellmouth and its release is set for sometime this year.

“I am working on my album right now. I don’t have an album title, we’re working on that.” She explained in a new interview.

She further added: “It’s done. It’s basically done. I think I have just a few sessions here. I have two or three that I’m going to be going in and adding some stuff or taking things out. It really is basically finished. And so I’m really excited about that because it’s something very different than what I’ve been doing forever.”

She previously teased the tracklist for the album and also declared that her new music would be focusing primarily on rap. According to the rapper, she agrees with the criticisms of her previous music which claim that her raps were “mid” and that she would be changing directions following these critiques.

More From Entertainment:

Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut

Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut
Molly Ringwald 'didn't like' 1990s 'Pretty Woman' story

Molly Ringwald 'didn't like' 1990s 'Pretty Woman' story
Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident

Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident
Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'
Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions

Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions
Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'

Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'
Diane Keaton reveals she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather

Diane Keaton reveals she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather
Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd

Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd
Rihanna ‘honored’ as she marks National Heroes Day

Rihanna ‘honored’ as she marks National Heroes Day