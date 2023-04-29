Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”

The album is tentatively named 'Hellmouth' and its release is set for sometime this year

American artist Doja Cat claims she is almost done with making her upcoming album. The album is tentatively named Hellmouth and its release is set for sometime this year.

“I am working on my album right now. I don’t have an album title, we’re working on that.” She explained in a new interview.

She further added: “It’s done. It’s basically done. I think I have just a few sessions here. I have two or three that I’m going to be going in and adding some stuff or taking things out. It really is basically finished. And so I’m really excited about that because it’s something very different than what I’ve been doing forever.”

She previously teased the tracklist for the album and also declared that her new music would be focusing primarily on rap. According to the rapper, she agrees with the criticisms of her previous music which claim that her raps were “mid” and that she would be changing directions following these critiques.