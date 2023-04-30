 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Chance the Rapper, wife 'fine' after Jamaica dance video

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Chance the Rapper, wife 'fine' after Jamaica dance video

Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley are doing alright, despite rumors that state otherwise, according to the musicians' representative.

Speculation began after a vulgar video of Chance the rapper dancing with another woman in Jamaica was posted on social media.

In the video Chance can be seen dancing topless with model Mela Millz during Carnival, and while some fans defended his actions as part of the event, others felt that it was improper for a married man.

The rapper’s wife, Corley later posted an unexplained message on social media about people not truly growing up, leading to speculation that she was unhappy with the incident.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” She wrote quoting Maya Angelou.

“They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”

“And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”

Corley captioned the post, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up.”

However, Chance's representative has stated that the couple is doing fine. Chance and Corley legally married in 2018 and are parents of two daughters .

