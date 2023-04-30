Sindh, New York set to take first step in developing sister-state relationship

New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori. — New York State Assembly/INP

US state of New York and Sindh will take the first step towards entering into a long-lasting sister-state initiative today.



Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori will meet New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos today to formally start the process of this engagement.

The sister-state initiative is promoted by American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) Chairman Dr Ijaz Ahmad who enjoys close ties to Republicans and Democrats alike. Today, he is hosting Governor Tessori and Ramos in the City of New York.

On Friday, APPAC had reached out to Ramos and asked him to present a resolution in the State Assembly declaring Sindh province and New York as sister-State. Ramos, a longtime friend of Dr Ahmad, “graciously agreed” to the suggestion.

Now, the roadmap of this engagement will be discussed when Sindh governor and New York State Assembly deputy speaker meet over a working brunch.

Following this meeting, a New York state delegation will visit Karachi to meet members of the Sindh Assembly. The aim is to zoom in to the areas of mutual interest.

Following that visit, a resolution is expected to be tabled in Sindh Assembly and New York State Assembly to reflect the will of both houses for entering into sister-state relationship.

Sister-States relationship is considered much higher than Sister-Cities ties. Yet, both are basically a way to promote people to people interaction.

In the last few decades, this citizen diplomacy has emerged as a tool for community development, promote business partnerships and appreciate art and culture. Cooperation in the fields of education, health, agriculture and climate change is also encouraged through this platform.

This also promotes affiliation between the universities, hospitals and research institutions. Student exchange programs and scholarships are also provided to the best and the brightest.

By looking at the commonalities between New York and Sindh, it is evident that this relationship will be quite natural.

The capital of New York is considered the economic hub of America and Karachi undisputedly enjoys the status of “the wallet or lifeline of Pakistan”. “The city of lights” and “The Big Apple” equally offer a cosmopolitan life to all.

Be it population or real state value, New York City and Karachi are considered two of the most populous and highly expensive cities. Still, both extend open arms to the underprivileged class and provide innumerable opportunities

Both New York City and Karachi boast of their beautiful beaches. Hence, they are a real tourist attraction. Admittedly, there is no match to New York skyline but the only city that has the most skyscrapers in Pakistan happens to be Karachi.

After the creation of Pakistan, Karachi had served as the first capital of the newly formed country from 1947-1959. Strangely, New York City had also enjoyed the same status, much earlier, from 1785 until 1790.

These common values have motivated people from different countries to build bridges. Yet, officials from Toledo, Ohio and Toledo, Spain were the first to sign a twinning document in 1931 to link their communities. Later, this ceremonial relationship was better promoted by Dwight D Eisenhower during his presidency.

Now, Sister Cities International constitutes almost 2,500 partnerships with sister communities in 134 countries across the globe.

Over the last few decades, not only United States but other countries have also promoted people to people contacts through this platform. Two years ago, Pakistan and China signed agreements to establish two pairs of sister provinces and six pairs of sister cities. Iran and Pakistan have also utilised this policy.

As Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori was in Washington DC, Dr Ijaz Ahmad was requested to utilise this visit for the benefit of people of both countries by seeking to establish sister-state relationship.

For an influential American Pakistani Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, it was just a matter of a phone call and everything got arranged. The commitment of Governor Tessori and Dr Ijaz shows that how both look for the ways to help Pakistan.