 
menu menu menu
amazing
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Landlord rejects man for 'low' marks in 12th grade

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

A representational model of house with keys kept on the side. — Pixabay
A representational model of house with keys kept on the side. — Pixabay

When it comes to renting one's home to a tenant, it makes sense to verify their background, criminal record and financial position.

But this rather bizarre condition recently left netizens surprised where a tweet about a landlord in Indian city Bengaluru, rejecting a potential tenant, began floating across social media.

In a viral tweet doing the rounds on Twitter, a user described that his cousin — who got 76% in the 12th grade — was rejected a house on rent because the landlord wanted someone with at least 90% marks to be his tenant.

"i can't believe my cousin brother got denied for a rented flat by owner cause he got 76% in class 12th & owner was expecting atleast 90%," the Twitter user named Shubh wrote in his tweet.

In another tweet shared a few minutes later, Shub shared screenshots of his cousin's chat with an estate agent who was to conduct the deal between the house owner and the potential tenant.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not," Shubh joked in his second tweet with the screenshots.

Demand for rental properties in Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, has remained high following an increasing migration pattern of engineers and software businesses in the city.

It has been difficult for people from the city to easily do house hunting because of the skyrocketing rates of rent and high-security deposits demanded by owners.

Landlords also tend to pressurise tenants by asking for unnecessary details which have nothing to do with them renting their house.

Tenants are asked to share their LinkedIn profiles, and information regarding their colleges, universities, and workplaces along with their brief bio.

More From Amazing:

British man breaks Guinness World Record with 17 face flesh tunnels

British man breaks Guinness World Record with 17 face flesh tunnels
'Paan burger' leaves Twitter nauseated

'Paan burger' leaves Twitter nauseated
Mysterious creature caught on camera off US East coast

Mysterious creature caught on camera off US East coast
WATCH: Twitter goes bananas as monkey scales Parliament House video

WATCH: Twitter goes bananas as monkey scales Parliament House
Canadian woman feeds cricket to baby amid rising grocery expense

Canadian woman feeds cricket to baby amid rising grocery expense
WATCH: Family of bears enjoy jumping on trampoline

WATCH: Family of bears enjoy jumping on trampoline
Here are details of world's second deepest blue hole

Here are details of world's second deepest blue hole

WATCH: Mama elephant shoos away croc to save calf while mud bathing

WATCH: Mama elephant shoos away croc to save calf while mud bathing
WATCH: Man startled to see bear in his backyard

WATCH: Man startled to see bear in his backyard
Man dead after being 'eaten alive' by insects in filthy US jail

Man dead after being 'eaten alive' by insects in filthy US jail

Miracle rescue: Missing Texas woman found alive in Jeep submerged in lake

Miracle rescue: Missing Texas woman found alive in Jeep submerged in lake
WATCH: Ghotki cops snack on grilled king cobra video

WATCH: Ghotki cops snack on grilled king cobra