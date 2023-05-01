Samantha Markle, whose daughter loves Meghan, takes aim at Duchess

Ashleigh Hale, the daughter of Samantha Markle, appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary.



She talked about her relations with the royal couple as the documentary went on to show how much Meghan and Hale loves each other.

Ashleigh is one of the few people whom Meghan keeps close to her. But Ashleigh's mother Samantha, the half sister of Meghan, never misses an opportunity to malign the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha, who has been apparently unable to convince her daughter that Megan is not a good woman, wants the world to believe what she says about the wife of Prince Harry.

In an explosive interview with Australian TV’s Channel 7, Samantha has revealed why she thinks her relationship with her sister has become so broken.

She claimed she knows the real reason her half-sister cut her and the family off.

The Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with her family members, including half-sister Samantha, father Thomas Markle, and brother Thomas Jr, has been strained for years.

She claimed Meghan distanced herself from her father's side of the family - who she appeared to drop out in 2018 once things got serious with Prince Harry - as they aren't "good enough" for the royal family.

Samantha said: "What she told the royal family, what she told Harry wouldn’t have jived, wouldn’t have been consistent with the truth."

Samantha claimed the Sussexes are "really unhealthy for each other, it's a toxic relationship".





