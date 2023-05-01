UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm stabbed to death

A representational image of a police line can be seen in this illustration. — Pixabay/File

Davis Police have said that the second man who was found dead with stabbing wounds at a park is identified as a 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm.

A few days earlier, another person — believed to be a well-reputed member of the community — was found dead with stabbing wounds in Central Park.

A graduate of Davis High School was reported to be found at Sycamore Park on Saturday night.

Police are in the process of determining the connection between the two cases and urged members of the community to remain cautious.



Davis Police Department Lt. Dan Beckwith said: "It's just far too early and we do not have enough information to make that kind of connection or determination at this point."

"We've brought in every investigator we have. We've been working with our local partners, and we've begun reaching out to federal agencies to assist us in this process."

The City of Davis said in a statement: “We know that emotions are high. Now is not the time for panic or speculation. Now is the time for unity and vigilance.”

Latest killing in Davis

Police were told by a resident that around 9:14pm Saturday they heard a disturbance near the area of Sycamore Lane and Colby Drive. The resident then went out to see what is happening and found the man with apparent stabbing wounds.

The person was declared dead at the scene.

Abou Najm's family told KCRA 3: "He was coming home Saturday from an undergraduate award ceremony."

His friends and fellow at the high school described him as a caring and selfless person who had already accomplished a lot, even at the age of 20.

Police are looking for a suspect who is described as "a light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, 5'-7" to 5'-8" tall, 19-23 years of age, with long curly loose hair.

The suspect was believed to be last seen wearing a white hat, a light-colored T-shirt, and a button-up shirt over it, and riding a men’s bike with straight handlebars."

The police department wrote in a release: "The Department understands the uncertainty, fears, and panic that is arising in the community."

They have also directed extra officers on patrol around schools and parks.