Monday May 01, 2023
K-pop group New Jeans hit 100 million views on music video for 'Hype Boy'

Monday May 01, 2023

K-pop girl group New Jeans have crossed 100 million views on the music video for their hit song Hype Boy. This is their first music video to do so.

The Performance Version 1 music video hit the benchmark on April 30th. They originally released the MV on August 18th, 2022 which means it took the group just around eight months to achieve the feat.

The rookie group has seen major success since their debut with Hype Boy, which became an international success overnight. They have bagged several awards since and have broken multiple records.

The members have also become ambassadors for several luxury brands and also released a song for their partnership with Coca-Cola. Their following tracks Attention, Ditto and OMG swept several charts and saw even more success than their debut track.

